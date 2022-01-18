Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

PAA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

