Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,068,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $83,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Amundi acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 269,147 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

