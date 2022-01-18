PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 4.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 13,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 251,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

