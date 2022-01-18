PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 767 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

