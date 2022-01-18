PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

FUN opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

