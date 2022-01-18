PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Brunswick by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

