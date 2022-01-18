PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several analysts have commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

