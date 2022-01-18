PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 448 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

