Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.000-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at ~$9.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

