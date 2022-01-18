Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 175,827 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 175,827 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Netflix worth $1,596,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $519.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.