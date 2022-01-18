Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Billion Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 3.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,966,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $9,073,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average is $295.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

