Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AppFolio worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in AppFolio by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,474,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,007,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

