Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Farfetch by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTCH opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

