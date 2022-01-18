Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Medpace worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.25. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

