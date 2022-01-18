Polen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATH. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,695,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of CATH opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.