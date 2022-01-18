Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after acquiring an additional 199,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

