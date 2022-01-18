Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

NYSE PDS opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $613.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

