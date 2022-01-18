Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,364 shares during the period. Premier comprises about 4.3% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $116,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Premier by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 104,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 23.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

