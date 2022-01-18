Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.97 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

