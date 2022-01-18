Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.67 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Avista by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

