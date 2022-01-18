Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

