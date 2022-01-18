Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,939 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.55. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.