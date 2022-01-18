Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34.

