Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLD opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

