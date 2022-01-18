ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $13.14. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,467,303 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

