Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.42.
PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
PRTA stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49.
In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
