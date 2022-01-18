Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

PRTA stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

