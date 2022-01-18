Proton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.11 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $124.56 million and $3.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,345,952,261 coins and its circulating supply is 8,718,871,640 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.