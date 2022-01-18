Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

