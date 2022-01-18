Public Mint Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $57,685.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,517,328 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

