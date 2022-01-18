Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $141.69 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $141,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

