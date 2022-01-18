Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $78,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

TRV stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 19,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.