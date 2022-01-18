Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 11,840 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Exelon worth $63,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

EXC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 95,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.