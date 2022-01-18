Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 15,760 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $91,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.13. 100,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.39.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

