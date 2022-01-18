Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 579,755 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $51,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 10,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,310. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

