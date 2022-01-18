Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 40,370 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,024 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,370 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $110,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.77. 57,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $245.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.74. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

