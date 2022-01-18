Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

