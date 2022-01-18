Puzo Michael J Purchases 644 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $265.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.25.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

