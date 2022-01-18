Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Lifted by Truist Securities (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.98.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 186,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 62,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,804,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.