Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after purchasing an additional 202,449 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

QTWO opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.