Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered by KeyCorp

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $251.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. Globant has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

