Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Issued By National Bank Financial

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERE. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$28.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.