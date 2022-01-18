Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$264.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

