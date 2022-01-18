Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of QLGN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.