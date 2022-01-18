Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

QIPT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

