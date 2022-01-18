Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,527 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.77.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,825. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $187.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

