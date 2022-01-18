Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

