Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

