Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,063 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

