Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 15,322 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

