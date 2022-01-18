Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 31,778 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

